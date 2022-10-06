A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in an apartment building near the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood.

Toronto police say they were called to the building in the area of River Street and Gerrard Street East just after 2 p.m. for a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers located a man who had been stabbed. Toronto paramedics say they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.