One man has been transported to hospital following a stabbing in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street.

Police said officers who responded to the scene located a man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, paramedics confirmed.

According to police, a suspect was located nearby and subsequently arrested. Police have not said what charges the suspect is facing.