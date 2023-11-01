Stabbing in Toronto's west end sends 1 man to hospital: police
An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2023 1:43PM EDT
One man has been transported to hospital following a stabbing in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.
The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street.
Police said officers who responded to the scene located a man suffering from a stab wound.
He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, paramedics confirmed.
According to police, a suspect was located nearby and subsequently arrested. Police have not said what charges the suspect is facing.