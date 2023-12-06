Stabbing near Queen and Ossington sends 1 man to trauma centre
One man has been transported to hospital following a stabbing in the city’s west end.
It happened inside an apartment near Queen Street and Ossington Avenue shortly after 5 a.m., Toronto paramedics told CP24.
The victim, who is believed to be a male in his 30s, was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
No other injuries were reported.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.