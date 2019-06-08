One female has been taken to hospital in serious condition following a stabbing near Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the area of Jane and John streets at around 7:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, a female was found suffering from a stab wound and was taken to hospital to be treated for a leg injury, police say.

Her injuries, according to paramedics, are believed to be serious.

Police say they are searching for one male suspect who is in his early teens.

A detailed suspect description was not provided by investigators.