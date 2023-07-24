Stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square leaves 1 male injured: police
Published Monday, July 24, 2023 11:50AM EDT
One person was injured following a stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square this morning, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the area of Dundas and Victoria streets shortly after 8 a.m. for reports of an altercation between three males.
Police said they arrived to find one male suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.
Two suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot, police said, but no suspect descriptions have been released.