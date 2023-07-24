One person was injured following a stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square this morning, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Dundas and Victoria streets shortly after 8 a.m. for reports of an altercation between three males.

Police said they arrived to find one male suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot, police said, but no suspect descriptions have been released.