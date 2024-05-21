Two people were injured following a stabbing along the Martin Goodman Trail on Monday night, Toronto police say.

It happened near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Parkside Drive at around 10:45 p.m.

Police said they located a man in his 30s suffering from stab wounds and he was transported to hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

A second male victim made his own way to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.