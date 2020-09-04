Stabbing on The Esplanade sends 1 male to hospital
One male suffered minor injuries after a stabbing on The Esplanade early Friday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 6:31AM EDT
One person was transported to hospital for treatment following a stabbing in the city’s St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood.
Police said one male victim was stabbed on The Esplanade early Friday morning.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his injuries are believed to be minor, paramedics told CP24.