

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man was rushed to a trauma centre after a stabbing outside of a banquet hall in Brampton early Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of the Pearson Convention Centre, located in the area of Steeles Avenue and Airport Road, at around 2 a.m.

One person was stabbed after multiple fights broke out in the parking lot of the venue, police say.

According to investigators, the 20-year-old victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and is now believed to be in stable condition.

Police tape cordoned off a large portion of the parking lot of the banquet hall on Saturday morning and multiple police cruisers were on scene.

Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.