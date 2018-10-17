Staff member assaulted at homeless referral centre downtown
A female staff member has serious and possibly life-threatening injuries after a reported assault at a 24/7 homeless referral centre in the city’s downtown core.
The assault took place at the Streets to Homes Assessment and Referral Centre on Peter Street near Richmond Street sometime around 3 p.m.
Paramedics say that the victim, believed to be about 30 years old, has been rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
According to police, a male suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
It is not immediately clear what charges, if any, he will face.