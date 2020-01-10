

Chris Fox, CP24.com





City staff are recommending a two per cent property tax hike as part of the 2020 budget, a move that will cost the average homeowner an additional $106 when coupled with a previously approved increase to Mayor John Tory’s city building levy.

The inflation-based tax hike was included in the $13.53 billion staff-proposed operating budget that was presented to the city’s budget committee for the first time on Friday morning.

The increase will only cost the average homeowner an additional $61 in 2020 but that number goes up to $106 when you factor in a 1.5 per cent increase to the city building levy, which was approved by council last month.

All told, the various increases combined with policy-related adjustments translate into an average 4.24 per cent tax hike in 2020, pushing the tax bill on a home with an assessed value of around $703,000 to $3,141.

“Because our level of government undertakes a very public budget exercise there are those that will suggest that council would like to raise taxes incredibly high and there will be others who suggest that we are spending far too much and that we should be slashing services but I believe that this budget charts a responsible path forward,” Budget Chief Gary Crawford told reporters on Friday. “It strikes an important balance that protects services, invests in key services and keeps property tax increases to fund the operating budget at the rate of inflation.”

Staff say that the property tax increase alone will bring in an additional $63 million in 2020.

Other impacts on revenue include a previously announced plan to hike TTC fares by ten cents ($32 million) and the phase out the solid waste rebates given to residents with smaller bins ($25 million).

Staff say that they have also found $51 million in efficiencies following a third-party audit of the city’s books that was funded by the province.

All told, staff say that the proposed budget “preserves services” while making $67 million in new investments in priority areas.

It is balanced, as required by law, but relies on $77 million in assumed funding from the federal government to cover the costs of housing and other supports for refugees.

It is the second straight year that staff have balanced the budget based on hypothetical funding from the feds.

The 2019 budget was balanced based on the assumption that the federal government would come to the table with $45 million in funding for refugee support, something that they eventually did months after the budget was approved by council.

