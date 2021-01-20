Staff are recommending that the city bring back its popular CafeTO program, which saw hundreds of patios set up on sidewalks and in curb lanes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic last summer.

In a report that will go before Mayor John Tory’s executive committee next week, staff lay out their plan for the return and expansion of the program pending changes to public health restrictions to again permit outdoor dining.

Unlike last year, when the first patios only opened at the end of June, staff are recommending that the city begin accepting applications in February allowing for the first curb lane patios to be installed as early as May.

They also want to tweak the program to allow restaurants and bars to build temporary decks and platforms in curb lanes after initially prohibiting them from doing so in 2020.

Patio fees should also be waived again in 2021 given the “ongoing financial hardships faced by the restaurant industry,” staff say. That will result in an estimated revenue loss of $775,000.

“The restaurant industry will continue to face unprecedented impacts resulting from pandemic restrictions and public health requirements throughout 2021 and reprising the CaféTO program will provide participants with an opportunity to generate much needed revenue derived from an increase in outdoor dining space while providing Toronto residents with the opportunity to support local business in a safe environment,” the report states.

The staff report says that a total of 801 restaurants were allowed to set up expanded patios on sidewalks and in curb lanes in 2020 as part of the CafeTO program.

It says that about 620 of the participating restaurants had curb lane patios, resulting in nearly 10,000 metres of closed curb lanes.

Staff say that there were some delays in setting up the curb lane closures in the early days of the program because it required 7,000 pieces of traffic equipment, like planters, concrete blocks and pylons, which were in short supply as many municipalities set up similar programs.

For 2021, staff say that they are purchasing 1,000 additional planter boxes and will also investigate alternative equipment options to ensure that the patios can be quickly installed once approved.

More to come…