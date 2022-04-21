

The Canadian Press





Salome Bey's daughter says the late blues legend is getting the star treatment she deserves as the face of a new Canada Post stamp.

SATE and her sister tUkU were on hand at the Toronto launch Thursday of a commemorative stamp honouring Bey's contributions to Canadian music and theatre.

Known as Canada's "first lady of the blues," the singer, songwriter, composer and actress is remembered for her powerful voice as a performer and a champion of young and Black artists.

SATE says the stamp's depiction of Bey with her hair braided into a dramatic top knot captures her mother's "statuesque" and "royal" persona.

She says the family is reissuing Bey's self-titled 1970 solo album on digital platforms Thursday as a musical complement to the postal tribute.

SATE says she hopes this commemoration will provide an opportunity for new and longtime fans of Bey to rediscover her work and give her due recognition for her trailblazing talent and leadership.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022.