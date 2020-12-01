The defence’s key witness has returned to the stand Tuesday as the Toronto van attack trial continues.

American forensic psychiatrist Dr. Alexander Westphal began his testimony on Monday as Alek Minassian’s high-profile murder trial entered its fourth week.

Westphal, who was hired by Minassian’s defence attorneys, is expected to be the lone voice stating that the now-28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont. should be found not criminally responsible (NCR) for his actions due to autism spectrum disorder.

On Monday, Westphal said Minassian falls “well below the cut off” of being a psychopath, but noted that his lack of remorse for carrying out the deadly van attack is consistent with psychopathy.

Minassian killed 10 people and injured 16 others when he drove a rented white van down busy sidewalks along Yonge Street, between Finch and Sheppard avenues, on the afternoon of April 23, 2018.

Westphal said Monday that Minassian knows his actions that day were wrong, but does not feel any sort of emotional responsibility for them.

Minassian has already admitted to planning and carrying out the deadly attack. He has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder as defence attorneys argue he should be found NCR under Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code.

Sec. 16 states that a person is not criminally responsible if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

Minassian’s state of mind at the time he carried out the deadly attack is the sole issue at trial.

Last week, Westphal said he would refuse to testify if his videotaped interviews with Minassian were unsealed by the court, cautioning they could incite more violence.

Justice Anne Molloy gave in to his demands reluctantly but is allowing select journalists to watch the videos.

The trial resumes at 10 a.m.

