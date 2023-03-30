Netflix has announced the voice acting cast for their anime adaptation of beloved 2010 film, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," set in Toronto.

Many of the 2010 live-action film’s original cast will return for the series, including Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Kieran Culkin, Aubrey Plaza and more. Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will reprise their roles as Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers.

Both the film and the upcoming anime series are based on the series of graphic novels by Canadian author and comic book artist Bryan Lee O’Malley. O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski will serve as executive producers, writers and showrunners. Edgar Wright, who directed, co-wrote and produced the 2010 film, will serve as executive producer on the anime series.

In the original graphic novel series and film, protagonist Scott falls for the alluring and mysterious Ramona, and must defeat her seven previous lovers – or “evil exes,” as they’re called in the series – in order to date her. Many Toronto landmarks can be spotted in the 2010 film, including the Pizza Pizza at the corner of Bloor Street West and Bathurst Street and the popular Sneaky Dee’s on College Street.

A specific release date for the anime series has not yet been announced.