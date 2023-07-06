Hate the Starbucks line at Pearson International Airport? Good news.

Starbucks has announced that the chain will implement its popular Mobile Order and Pay software at several Canadian airports, including Pearson.

Just like regular Starbucks retail locations, Mobile Order and Pay will allow Starbucks customers to order food and drinks from their mobile device ahead of time, effectively allowing them to skip the line. According to a press release sent on behalf of the coffee giant, travellers will be able to pick up their order before boarding their flight or as soon as they arrive at their destination.

Mobile Order and Pay is free to use, and will allow customers to earn “stars,” or loyalty points which over time can add up to free beverage customizations or food items.

This feature will be rolled out in Canadian airports by the end of 2023, as well as at Starbucks locations located in Canadian grocery stores, hospitals and hotels.