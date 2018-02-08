StatCan survey reveals Canadians pay less than $7 a gram for marijuana
In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a harvester examines marijuana buds from a trimming machine near Corvallis, Ore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Andrew Selsky
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 11:00AM EST
TORONTO - A Statistics Canada study suggests that Canadians on average pay less than $7 a gram for marijuana.
The drug is most expensive in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, which shell out $11.89 and $10.24 per gram on average.
Quebecers get the biggest break, roughly forking over $5.89 a gram.
Those in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island pay between $6.97 and $7.47 per gram.
The data is based on information Statistics Canada collected from about 15,000 Canadians since Jan. 25.
It is part of the organization's efforts to get a better snapshot of the country's marijuana use in the months leading up the drug's legalization.