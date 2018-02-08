

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A Statistics Canada study suggests that Canadians on average pay less than $7 a gram for marijuana.

The drug is most expensive in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, which shell out $11.89 and $10.24 per gram on average.

Quebecers get the biggest break, roughly forking over $5.89 a gram.

Those in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island pay between $6.97 and $7.47 per gram.

The data is based on information Statistics Canada collected from about 15,000 Canadians since Jan. 25.

It is part of the organization's efforts to get a better snapshot of the country's marijuana use in the months leading up the drug's legalization.