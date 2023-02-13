Hazel McCallion, Mississauga's longest-serving mayor, will be remembered at a state funeral in the city west of Toronto today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Premier Doug Ford, and Mayor Bonnie Crombie will be in attendance at the ceremony which is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

A procession will carry McCallion from Mississauga City Hall, where she has been lying in repose since Sunday, to the Paramount Fine Foods Centre for the service.

McCallion died peacefully at her home last month at the age of 101. Today would have marked her 102nd birthday.

The outspoken politician, who became affectionately known as "Hurricane Hazel,” was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer around Christmas time, according to family friend Jim Murray, who confirmed that was her cause of death.

She served 12 terms as the mayor of Canada’s seventh-largest city until her retirement in 2014.

Hazel Mary Muriel Journeaux was born in Port Daniel, Que., on the Gaspé Coast in 1921 to fisherman Herbert Armand Journeaux and homemaker Amanda Maude Travers. The youngest of five children, she moved to Montreal to attend business secretarial school and played professional hockey on the side to help pay for her education. She was paid $5 per game.

A job at an Ontario-based engineering company brought her to Toronto, where she met her husband, Sam McCallion, in 1951.

McCallion and her husband settled in Streetsville, now a Mississauga suburb, where she raised her three children and became a city councillor, and eventually mayor.

When Streetsville was amalgamated into Mississauga, McCallion served as a councillor there too before she took the city's top job in 1978.

Premier Ford, who has long touted McCallion as a close friend and political mentor over the years, announced her death on Jan. 29.

"There isn’t a single person who met Hazel who didn’t leave in awe of her force of personality," Ford said at the time. "I count myself incredibly lucky to have called Hazel my friend over these past many years. As I entered the world of politics, I was fortunate enough to learn from her wisdom and guidance, which she selflessly offered until the very end."

Flags will be flown at half-mast across the province on Tuesday, Ford’s office has confirmed.