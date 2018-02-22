

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An evacuation order affecting about 2,200 homes in Brantford remains in effect today amid an ongoing flooding situation that officials say could still worsen.

The municipality declared a state of emergency on Wednesday morning after rising water levels along the Grand River breached the dikes and flowed into several low-lying areas lining the river.

In an update posted to its website on Thursday morning, the City of Brantford said that residents in the Holmedale, Old West Brant and Eagle Place area should refrain from returning to their homes “until doing so is deemed safe by the city.”

The city also said that bridges that were closed amid the flooding will remain off-limits until a full structural assessment can be completed on all of them.

“The city wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to our federal and provincial counterparts who are fully aware of the situation and offered a full host of resources and assistance as required,” the update says. “The Ministry of Transportation will be onsite to assess structural soundness of the 3 road bridges impacted in the evacuation area as well as 2 pedestrian bridges. All will remain closed until further notice.”

A total of seven schools that are in the impacted neighbourhoods remain closed today and the city is continuing to urge residents to stay away from the Grand River.

The evacuation order for area homes will remain in effect until at least noon, at which point another update is expected.

“The levels and height of the water is something that most people haven’t seen in this community for a long, long time,” Brantford Mayor Chris Friel told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday. “Absolutely stay away from the river. There is no reason to be within any area near the river.”

Officials have said that the flooding in Brantford was exacerbated by an ice jam that developed early Wednesday morning.