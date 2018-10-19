Statistics Canada says consumer price index up 2.2 per cent from a year ago
Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. (The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 8:40AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in September was 2.2% per cent compared with a year ago.
The annual pace of inflation compared with an increase of 2.8 per cent set in August.
Economists had expected the September reading to come in at 2.7 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
More coming.