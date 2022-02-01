Statistics Canada says economy grew 0.6 per cent in November
Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. (The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 1, 2022 8:46AM EST
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product rose 0.6 per cent in November before COVID-19 cases began to surge at the end of the year.
The agency also says its initial estimate for December suggests real GDP was essentially unchanged for the final month of 2021 to bring growth to 4.9 per cent for the full year.
More coming.