Statistics Canada says economy lost 1,800 jobs in October
Signage mark the Statistics Canada offiices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 8:38AM EST
OTTAWA - Statistics Canada says the economy lost 1,800 jobs in October compared with the addition of 53,700 jobs in September.
The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.5 per cent.
Economists on average had expected the addition of 15,900 jobs in October and the unemployment rate to stay at 5.5 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
