Statistics Canada says economy lost 7,200 jobs in March
Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. (The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 8:43AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the economy lost 7,200 jobs in March, while the unemployment rate remained stable at 5.8 per cent.
The loss followed the gain of 55,900 jobs in February and 66,800 in January.
Economists on average had expected a gain of 1,000 jobs in March and an unemployment rate of 5.8 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.