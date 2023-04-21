

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.2 per cent to $66.3 billion in February as a drop in sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors and general merchandise stores led the way lower.

The agency also says that its early estimate for March points to a decline of 1.4 per cent for that month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

For February, retail sales were down in four of the nine subsectors as sales at gasoline stations and fuel vendors fell 5.0 per cent for the month and general merchandise retailers lost 1.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers rose 0.9 per cent in February.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — increased 0.1 per cent helped by a 4.4 per cent gain in sales at clothing, clothing accessories, shoes, jewelry, luggage and leather goods retailers.

In volume terms, overall retail sales fell 0.7 per cent in February.

