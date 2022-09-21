

The Canadian Press





Statistics Canada will release its latest 2021 census report on the housing landscape in Canada this morning.

Housing prices rose considerably between 2016 and last year, sparking widespread concerns about affordability.

But this year, prices have fallen dramatically because of rising interest rates.

Mike Moffatt, an assistant professor at Western University's Ivey School of Business, says he will be paying close attention to what the data says about home ownership rates among young people.

Today's release also focuses on Indigenous people, including population growth numbers and information about which languages are spoken at home.

The data will also shed light on the housing conditions on and off-reserve for Indigenous communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2022.