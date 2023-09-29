

The Canadian Press





Statistics Canada will release its figures for how the economy started the third quarter this morning.

The agency will report real gross domestic product numbers for July.

Its early estimate for the month released on Sept. 1 suggested real GDP was essentially unchanged in July, though it cautioned at the time that the reading would be updated.

It said that gains in the public, finance and insurance, and professional, scientific and technical services sectors were offset by weakness in the manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, and construction sectors.