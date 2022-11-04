

Statistics Canada is expected to release its latest reading on how the job market is doing today.

The agency is scheduled to publish its labour force survey for October this morning.

The report comes as economists worry about a possible recession.

The Bank of Canada has predicted the economy will stall in the coming months with growth close to zero.

The central bank raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point last month to 3.75 per cent in an effort to bring down stubbornly hot inflation.

The Canadian economy added 21,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate fell to 5.2 per cent compared with 5.4 per cent in August as fewer people searched for work.

