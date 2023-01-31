

The Canadian Press





Statistics Canada will release its latest read on the country's economic growth this morning.

The federal agency will share its November data on real gross domestic product.

R-B-C is forecasting the economy grew by 0.1 per cent in November.

Economic growth was expected to slow late last year in response to higher interest rates.

After hiking rates last week for an eighth time since March, the Bank of Canada signalled it would pause to assess how higher rates are affecting inflation and the economy.