A number of statues in Toronto’s downtown core were defaced this morning during a demonstration where protesters called for “monuments that represent slavery, colonialism and violence” to be torn down.

A group of about 30 to 40 people gathered at Ryerson University this morning to attend the rally, organized by Black Lives Matter-Toronto.

Protesters wrote the words “defund," "disarm," "dismantle" and "abolish” on the pavement near a statue of the university's namesake, Egerton Ryerson, who is widely believed to be one of the architects of Canada’s residential school system.

“Tear down monuments that represent slavery, colonialism and violence,” read a sign affixed to Ryerson’s statue, which was splashed with pink paint.

The group later marched to Queen’s Park, where statues of John A. MacDonald and King Edward VII were also doused in paint.

Over the past two months, protests have been held in Toronto and around the globe, demanding an end to racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Hundreds of protesters calling for the defunding of police also gathered this week outside Toronto police headquarters during a series of town hall meetings on police reform in the city.

Toronto police say they responded to the demonstration this morning to ensure public safety and confirmed to CP24 that a large group was detained.

According to police, three people were arrested and the rest of the group has since been released.