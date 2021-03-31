Premier Doug Ford says that his government will be making an announcement tomorrow amid calls for new public health restrictions to reverse the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The latest report from Critical Care Services Ontario (CCSO) reveals that there are now 421 people with COVID-19 in intensive care units, surpassing the peak seen during the second wave of the pandemic in January.

The grim new high comes after 32 more COVID-19 patients were admitted to the ICU on Tuesday and a record 46 admissions on Monday.

“You'll hear an announcement tomorrow but I am very, very concerned to see the cases go up,” Ford said during a press conference on Wednesday in response to a question about why his government isn’t tightening public health restrictions. “I'm very concerned to see the ICU capacity and we all have to be vigilant, and through the holidays over the next few days I'm just asking people don't gather in large groups, don't have big, big gatherings, follow the protocols of the Chief Medical Officer and we'll be able to get through this.”

Experts advising the Ontario government have said that people who contract the B.1.1.7 variant, which is now dominant, face a 63 per cent increased risk of hospitalization and a 103 per cent increased risk of being admitted to intensive care.

That, along with the surging case numbers, have put the health-care system under immense pressure and have forced some GTA hospitals to transfer patients as far away as Kingston in a bid to free up space in their ICUs.

“If the premier doesn’t announce some sort of immediate implementation of public health measures I think he will be abdicating his responsibility to the citizens of Ontario,” Dr. Michael Warner, who is the director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital, told CP24 earlier on Wednesday morning, prior to Ford’s remarks. “The writing is on the wall. We need to press the pause button. We have to follow the health information and (Chief Medical Officer of Health) Dr. David Williams needs to step up and say that people are getting hurt here and the pandemic is out of control and unless we regain control so many more people will die.”

Ford government has loosened restrictions

The Ford government has moved to loosen public health restrictions over the last few weeks despite rising case numbers.

Last week it announced that it would permit dining at bars and restaurants in lockdown zones and expanded the capacity for indoor dining in red zones.

It has also said that it will allow personal care services to reopen in lockdown zones as of April 12.

On Wednesday, Ford did not provide any specifics on what tomorrow’s announcement might entail but said that there is at least now “light at the end of the tunnel” provided by the increased availability of vaccines.

In a subsequent scrum with reporters at Queen’s Park. Health Minister Christine Elliott said that cabinet will be reviewing new modelling this afternoon and discussing next steps.

She said that the province is ready to open another 80 beds at a field hospital at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre but acknowledged that firther public health restrictions may also be necessary to reduce the spread of the new variant.

“We want the people of Ontario to rest assured that while the situation is concerning we will make sure there is capacity both in terms of expanding our physical capacity and in terms of the considerations we will be dealing with in cabinet this afternoon,” she said.

One out of four ICU patients in Toronto has COVID-19

Right now nearly one out of every four patients in the ICU in Toronto hospitals has COVID-19, according to the CCSO report.

But at some hospitals the situations is much more dire.

At Humber River Hospital’s Wilson campus there are 43 patients in the ICU and 24 of them are being treated for COVID while at Markham Stouffville Hospital half of the 24 ICU patients have COVID-19.

Meanwhile Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, which is using its ICU to exclusively treat COVID patients, now has 32 of its 35 available beds filled

“Last week we had one COVID patient (in the ICU at Michael Garron), now we have 11. The average age is 58 ranging from late 30s to 80 years old and nearly all of them are essential workers or are related to an essential worker through a family contact,” Warner said. “These are not people who are disobeying the rules. These are people who are trying to make a living and haven’t been afforded the protection necessary to minimize their exposure risk.”

Warner told CP24 that if Ford were to announce new restrictions today the number of COVID patients in intensive care units would still likely top 500. But he said that if he fails to act “things could get really bad.”

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath also weighed in on the situation while speaking with reporters at Queen’s Park on Wednesday morning, calling another lockdown inevitable at this point.

“We are here because Doug Ford decided to ignore the advice and walk us straight into a third wave and what looks like an inevitable lockdown and this is all on Doug Ford,” she said. “Lets not forget that back in February the science table clearly laid out where this was going and the government chose to ignore it. Doug Ford decided to ignore it and in fact told people that the numbers were looking rosy as they acted to life the public health precautions and not invest in things that we know would stop the spread.”