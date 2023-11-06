

The Canadian Press





Unifor says Stellantis production workers voted 60 per cent in favour of a new three-year contract with the automaker.

The deal covers workers at the company's Windsor and Brampton, Ont. assembly plants and Etobicoke Casting Plant.

Approval for smaller agreements covering Stellantis workers in other units ranged from 85 to 100 per cent.

The union reached the tentative deal with the automaker, which mirrored deals already in place with Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co., after a brief strike on Oct. 30.

Unifor members at Ford had voted 54 per cent in favour of the contract, while GM members voted 81 per cent in favour.

The Stellantis contract, which will cover around 8,200 workers, will see general wages rise by 10 per cent in the first year, two per cent in the second and three per cent in the third.