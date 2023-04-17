Stephen Lecce to introduce education legislation Monday
Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce gives remarks at a press conference in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share:
Published Monday, April 17, 2023 7:18AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 17, 2023 7:18AM EDT
Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce is scheduled to introduce legislation at Queen’s Park Monday.
The legislation will be tabled at approximately 1 p.m, according to a release issued Monday morning. Following that, a media availability will be held at 1:30 p.m.
The new legislation is meant to “refocus the education system on improving outcomes for students,” the release said.
CP24 will provide a live stream of the announcement Monday afternoon.
On Sunday, Ontario announced it would spend more than $180 million to help students across the province improve their reading, writing, and math skills.