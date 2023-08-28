Ontario’s Education Minister is set to make an announcement on Monday ahead of the school year.

Stephen Lecce's remarks follow the provincial government's tentative agreement with Ontario's secondary school teachers’ union on Friday, pending a member vote.

The deal outlines a negotiation period that stretches until Oct. 27, and a plan to head to arbitration if a new contract isn’t reached.

However, three teachers unions – including, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO), Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association and the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontarien – rejected the pitch.

"We have issues around violence in the classroom, issues around hiring. These are issues where the government has to actually make those decisions and requires extensive talk and negotiations," ETFO President Karen Brown previously told CTV News Toronto.

Lecce will speak to the media in Thornhill, Ont., at 10:30 a.m.

A live stream of the event will be available on CP24.com.

With files from Siobhan Morris and Phil Tsekouras