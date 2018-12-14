

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Secretary of the Cabinet and head of the Ontario Public Service Steve Orsini is retiring in the new year.

Orsini, who has been serving in these roles for four years, is set to retire on Jan. 31, 2019.

“I have enjoyed more than 27 years of public service and have treasured every single moment of it,” Orsini said in a statement issued on Friday night. “I am extremely proud of the Deputy Minister team and our continued effort to make the Ontario Public Service a more inclusive, diverse and respectful place to work.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford praised Orsini in a statement issued on Friday night.

“I want to thank Steve Orsini for his service to the people of Ontario and his leadership at the helm of the Ontario Public Service,” Ford said.

“I would like to particularly thank him for his counsel as we transitioned to the government for the people and his advice and guidance during the first six months of our government.”