

Terry Pedwell , The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The union representing 50,000 employees at Canada Post panned the latest contract offers from the corporation Thursday, keeping alive the threat of a work stoppage as the busy holiday online shopping season approaches.

Two separate offers for rural and urban carriers included "very small movements" toward resolving some key issues, said the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

On a proposal directed at rural carriers, the union said, "We have a long way to go to achieve a negotiated collective agreement."

The possibility of a work stoppage has hovered over Canada Post since Sept. 26 after postal workers voted overwhelmingly in late summer in support of potential strike action to back their contract demands.

But that initial deadline passed without any job action being launched, with CUPW saying it would stay at the bargaining table so long as there was progress in the talks.

Many companies that rely on Canada Post for parcel deliveries have been making alternative plans to ensure their customers receive orders in the event of a strike or lockout at the Crown agency.

Utilities have also been urging their clients to register for online billing, reminding them that invoices must still be paid regardless of whether they are mailed out.

Canada Post said its global offers to rural and urban carriers include improvements to pay, benefits and job security.

But the job security proposals are limited, particularly for rural and suburban carriers, CUPW said in a statement on its website.

"For those eligible to job security, Canada Post would be allowed to assign you or not to a vacant position within a 75 km radius from your installation," the union said.

"This is a very complex proposal and a substantial amount of clarification is required to fully understand its impact."

Canada Post also rejected demands that those same carriers get paid an hourly rate -- and for all hours worked -- and that the corporation guarantee minimum hours, said CUPW.

For both rural and urban carriers, the post office offered wage increases of 1.5 per cent annually under a four-year contract -- virtually unchanged from proposals tabled Sept. 7.

CUPW said it would meet with Canada Post officials to seek clarification of the proposals before deciding next steps.