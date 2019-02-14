

In a show of solidarity with GM workers, a special performance by 17-time Grammy winner Sting will be held in Oshawa this afternoon.

Sting and the Toronto cast of his musical, “The Last Ship,” will perform the free show at the Tribute Communities Center at noon.

The show, written by and starring Sting, tells the story of the singer’s upbringing in a small shipbuilding town, Newcastle, and the impact the closure of a shipyard has on the community.

“The story is a universal one, about the demise of a community through the industry being taken away,” Sting said in a one-on-one interview with CTV News Toronto.

Unifor President Jerry Dias said the show resembles the heartache Oshawa has faced since the November announcement from General Motors that the company would wind down its operations in Oshawa by the end of 2019.

The loss is estimated at about 2,600 unionized workers and 340 other staff.

“Sting has witnessed first-hand what becomes of workers and their families when the core industry is ripped away,” Dias said in a statement.

“The tremendously powerful story of ‘The Last Ship’ resonates deeply as it speaks to the dignity of work, how it shapes individuals and their communities, and the heavy personal toll that is paid when workers livelihoods are taken from them.”