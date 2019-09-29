

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A suspect fled the scene after crashing a stolen dump truck into a residence in Caledon on Sunday morning, police say.

The incident occurred sometime Saturday night at an address on Bramalea Road.

Images from the scene show the rear of the truck against the side of the house.

Police believe that the truck was stolen from a trucking yard in Nashville, Ontario.

No one was home when the collision occurred and no injuries were reported. The home owners came home to find the truck just after midnight, police say.

Forensics officers are on the scene looking for evidence and engineers have been brought in to assess the structural integrity of the building.

Police say that they are still working to determine the identity of the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.