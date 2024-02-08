Hamilton police have recovered a Porsche 992 that was stolen during a harrowing home invasion and robbery over the weekend.

Police say that four suspects forcefully entered a home in the area of Hopkins Court and York Road in Dundas, Ont. at around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, and were operating a dark-coloured Dodge Ram pickup truck at the time.

Footage from surveillance cameras shows one of the suspects appearing to kick the front door before all four proceed inside where the suspects allegedly proceeded to brandish firearms.

Separate footage, taken from inside the home's garage, shows one suspect getting inside of the Porsche 992 before opening the garage door and driving it out. The suspects subsequently took off with the Porsche, as well as a blue Audi that was parked outside the home.

Police say that the victims were not physically injured in the home invasion.

The suspects have not been identified. Police continue to work to identify the suspects and recover the stolen Audi Q5, which has an Ontario licence plate CXLJ430.

“Our commitment to this investigation goes beyond recovering stolen property,” a news release reads. “As part of our thorough approach, we continue to work towards having all relevant information, even in other police jurisdictions. This collaborative effort aims to bring this case to a swift and conclusive resolution.”

Local residents are encouraged to review their security surveillance cameras between 4:15 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Feb. 3 for any signs of suspicious activity. In addition, police ask that anyone with other information, like dash camera footage, to come forward.

“Hamilton Police remain committed to ensuring the safety of our community and appreciate the continued support and collaboration with our residents.”

With files from Codi Wilson