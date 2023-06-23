Multiple stolen vehicles have been recovered after it was found in the back of a transport truck travelling along Highway 401 on Friday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that police stopped the truck in the westbound lanes of the highway near Dixon Road just before 11 a.m.

Video footage provided to CP24 shows four officers opening the back gates of the truck and exposing a white Lexus SUV with Ontario plates.

At least five police cruisers are visible at the scene.

“It was reported that inside the trailer was stolen vehicles. The vehicle was stopped. Stolen vehicles were located and the investigation is ongoing,” Schmidt said in a video update posted to Twitter. “Two lanes are blocked but we are going to have this tow truck removed and we should have lanes reopened in a bit.”

It is not immediately clear whether any arrests have been made in connection with the recovery of the stolen vehicle.