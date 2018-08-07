

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - More than 34,000 Hydro Quebec customers were without electricity late Monday after thunderstorms rolled through the region.

Hydro One in Ontario was also reporting more than 16,000 outages due to the weather.

Most of the Quebec outages were in Montreal and the suburbs south of the city.

Winds reaching speeds of 82 kilometres per hour were reported in the area and some trees were uprooted south of Montreal.

The storm triggered a brief tornado alert in western Quebec while the rain delayed play at the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Montreal.

Rain also delayed the afternoon schedule at the Rogers Cup men's tournament in Toronto for nearly three hours.