

The Canadian Press





STRATFORD, Ont. -- The Stratford Festival says the official opening night of its 2018 season has been cancelled and all its buildings evacuated after a bomb threat.

Police in Stratford, Ont., say on Twitter that at about 6:45 p.m. Monday, they received a call that explosives had been placed at the theatre festival.

They say festival officials were immediately advised and the Avon and Festival theatres were evacuated as a precaution.

Police say officers are on scene conducting searches for suspicious items or packages.

Ann Swerdfager, publicity director at Stratford Festival, says in a statement that patrons, staff and artists for a performance of "The Tempest" left the theatre quickly.

She says all ticket purchases will be honoured and ticket holders for Monday's performance will be contacted by festival staff.

Swerdfager says all of Tuesday's performances, including the opening of "The Music Man," will go on as scheduled with increased security.