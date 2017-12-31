Streetcar service disrupted after driver gets car stuck in Queen’s Quay tunnel
A vehicle is stuck inside the Queen's Quay tunnel near Spadina Avenue. (PHOTO: Twitter/@TPSTauro)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 9:15AM EST
A stalled vehicle inside the Queen’s Quay tunnel toward Union Station is disrupting streetcar service in the area.
The 510 Spadina route is turning back northbound at Spadina Avenue and Queen’s Quay and the 509 Harbourfront route is turning back westbound in the area.
Police say it will take hours to remove the vehicle from the tunnel.
To the driver that thought it was okay to keep going: it wasn’t. Also, taking the plates and cleaning the car just means we trace the #VIN. As per the TTC, it will be a number of hours before they are able to safely remove this vehicle from the tunnel. @TPSOperations @CityNews pic.twitter.com/yrJ6q0RWuh— K.Tauro (@TPSTauro) December 31, 2017