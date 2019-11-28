

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Streetcar service remains suspended along Queen Street today as efforts continue to determine what caused seven of the TTC’s new low-floor vehicles to sustain damage to their breaking systems.

The TTC made the decision to replace streetcars with buses on its 501 and 508 routes at around noon on Wednesday after first discovering the issue.

The TTC tells CP24 that crews worked through the night examining the track along Queen Street one kilometre at a time.

Streetcar service, however, remained suspended along the entire 501 route early Thursday morning and TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said that he does not expect to have an update until at least 7 a.m.

Green previously said that the decision to remove streetcars from service was taken out of an “overabundance of caution.”

“Our working theory is that there is something along the track itself that is causing the damage. The damage is all in the same location in all of the streetcars, so we are working to identify where it (whatever is causing the damage) is. That work is ongoing but we won’t put streetcars back on that route until we know it is safe to do so,” he told CP24 on Wednesday.

The TTC has said that about 90 buses are running along Queen Street.