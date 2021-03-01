All lanes of Highway 400 are currently blocked both ways between Highway 88 and Mapleview Drive in Barrie as crews respond to multiple collisions amid whiteout conditions.

“I don't have any updates on numbers of vehicles specifically, but I'm estimating dozens of vehicles involved in these collisions at this time,” Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post.

Some head and neck injuries have been reported, but there are no critical injuries so far, Schmidt said.

“Please be aware of changing weather conditions and road conditions very quickly,” Schmidt said. “Visibility (is) less than 400 meters, I was just hearing from officers that are on scene.

It’s not yet clear how long the highway will be blocked.

Schmidt said people will be force doff the highway approaching the blocked off area and drivers are being advised to use alternate routes where possible.

Snow squall warning in effect

At around 2:10 p.m., Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for Barrie and a number of surrounding areas, such as Collingwood, Midland and Orillia.

The agency warned that “dangerous” snow squalls and whiteout conditions were possible today and tonight.

“Snow squalls will continue through tonight off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Widespread blowing snow and possible blizzard-like conditions is the biggest concern this afternoon and evening. Some areas may see heavy snowfall accumulation as well,” Environment Canada said. “Whiteouts and dangerous travel conditions have been reported across the area this afternoon.”

The warning said strong winds and blowing snow could suddenly cause visibility to reduce to near zero with little notice.