Ontario Provincial Police say the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 are currently blocked at Morningside Avenue as Toronto Police carry out an investigation.

Toronto Police told CP24 that the incident started in 43 Division as a call about a person in crisis in a vehicle. They said police engaged in a pursuit that ended up on the highway. The vehicle being pursued then hit another vehicle and went off the road.

One person from the vehicle that was struck was transported hospital with a minor injury, police said.

OPP are handling the investigation into the collision, while Toronto Police are investigating the vehicle that was being pursued.

Police are advising people to avoid that stretch of the highway as the investigation is expected to carry on for “sometime.”

The Westbound express lanes and the eastbound lanes are unaffected.