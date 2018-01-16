

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Subway service has now resumed on a stretch of Line 1 after a fire at a TTC substation shut down service on a section of the line for hours.

The fire broke out at a cable chamber near Queen’s Park Station at around noon and forced service to be shut down between Spadina and Union stations for nearly four hours.

Fire crews were able to quickly knock the fire down, but TTC crews had to wait for water and smoke to vent before they could get inside to begin repairs.

“We’ve got our crews in there now and our electrical crews are working on a patch,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 at around 2:30 p.m.

Green said that crews were hoping to have repairs complete by 4 or 5 p.m. at the earliest, but they managed to complete the work by around 3:50 p.m.

The closure caused some crowding at a number of TTC station where crowds of passengers waited to board shuttle buses.