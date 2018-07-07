

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A stretch of St. Clair Avenue will be shut down this weekend for the annual Salsa on St. Clair event.

From 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 7, 2018 to midnight on Sunday, July 8, 2018, St. Clair Avenue will be closed between Winona Drive and Christie Street.

TTC service adjustments will also be in place for the event, which is expected to draw about 100,000 people.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area and are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

The festival will go ahead rain or shine.