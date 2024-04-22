A tentative agreement has been reached between the TTC and electrical and trades workers who were set to walk off the job on Monday morning, the union representing employees confirms.

CUPE Local 2, which represents 661 communications, electrical and signal workers at the TTC, set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. but the union confirmed that a deal was reached in “the early morning hours.”

“This tentative agreement is a significant win for our members, reinforcing our commitment to their well-being and the safety of all Torontonians,” Sumit Guleria, president of CUPE Local 2, said in a written statement released on Monday.

“The negotiated wages will provide much needed relief from the rising cost of living, helping our workers cope with increasing expenses and ensuring a fair standard of living for themselves and their families.”

The union did not disclose any details of the tentative deal, saying that it will wait until members “have had the opportunity to review its contents and vote on the agreement.”

The union previously indicated that the main sticking point in the negotiations was around wages.

The potential labour action marked the first time in 13 years that unionized TTC workers were legally able to strike after a court ruling last year struck down Ontario’s designation of the TTC as an essential service.

Earlier this month, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113, which represents more than 10,000 transit workers in Toronto, said it had taken the "first step toward strike action" after contract talks with the TTC stalled.

ATU Local 113 said it applied to the Ministry of Labour to request that a conciliator be appointed.