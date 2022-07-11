A union representing thousands of Via Rail workers says a strike deadline which had been set for midnight has been extended.

The union previously announced that a strike would go into effect if a new deal with the employer was not reached by 12:01 a.m. on July 11.

But in a news release sent out late Sunday night, the union said that the deadline will be extended until 4 p.m. on Monday and that a deal might still be hammered out.

“We remain hopeful that a deal can be reached,” Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne said in a statement. “Our bargaining committees have been steadfast in wanting to achieve a deal that respects and values their work.”

Unifor represents around 2,400 maintenance workers, on-board service personnel, chefs, sales agents and customer service staff at VIA Rail.

In an advisory on its website, Via Rail said that bargaining continues to try and avert a strike.

“It’s important to point out that the talks continue with the support of conciliators and VIA Rail is working hard to reach an agreement before the deadline,” the company said. “VIA Rail will keep passengers informed of any potential disruption in service.”

The main sticking point in the negotiations has been job security.