

Lexy Benedict , CP24.com





CUPE and the province are back to the bargaining table on Sunday in hopes of reaching a deal and averting a possible strike.

The union announced on Wednesday that 55,000 school support workers would go on strike on Oct.7 if a deal cannot reached by midnight tonight.

While thousands of parents are anxiously waiting and scrambling to make plans for their children, both parties have agreed on a media blackout during negotiations until a deal is reached, or talks breakdown.

If the province is not able to reach a deal with education support workers, thousands of students across the GTA will not be able to go to school on Monday.

The union represents education workers, including custodians, clerical staff, and early childhood educators. This would include the shutdown of after-school programs and extra-curricular activities, city run programs and city run daycares as well.

The board said that the strike would mean that nearly half their workforce would not be at work, making it nearly impossible to keep schools running.

Premier Doug Ford, who was attending a ceremony for fallen firefighters, said he cannot comment on the negotiations due to a media blackout.

"But we're working as hard as we can to get a deal done," Ford said.

According to Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins, the ripple effects of the strike may also affect GO Transit.

"Metrolinx is planning ahead to ensure business as usual, however, there is always a potential for cancellations, especially with GO Transit (buses)," she wrote in a tweet published Friday.

She noted that of the thousands of people who are employed by GO Transit, many have young children.

More than 30 school boards have said that they would shut down their schools in the event of a strike.

Here is a list of all school boards in the GTA that have announced they will close if a strike happens on Monday.