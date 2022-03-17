As the strike deadline inches closer, Ontario's public colleges and the union representing faculty continue to negotiate a deal, hoping to avoid a work stoppage.

Talks between Ontario Public Service Employees Union's college faculty bargaining team and the College Employer Council (CEC) resumed Thursday after the union delivered an ultimatum earlier this week, announcing that they plan to walk off the job on Friday.

With a few hours left before the 12:01 a.m. deadline, there are still no updates on the status of the negotiations.

The union said they are prepared to call off the strike if "real progress" can be made at the bargaining table.

The CEC, which represents Ontario's 24 public colleges, said in a message Thursday that they are prepared to meet all day and all night on Friday and throughout the weekend.

"Colleges ask the Union to suspend any strike action in favour of continued talks," the council said in a statement.

"We hope the Union will think of the students and reconsider making themselves available to meet with us Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Reaching an agreement to protect students and their education is the most important priority facing the parties."

Workload issues and protections for contract staff are among the key issues that have prevented the two parties, which have been in talks since July, from reaching a new collective bargaining agreement.

College faculty have been without a collective agreement since Sept. 2021. They have been participating in a work-to-rule campaign since December.